Tens Of Thousands Raised For Seriously Injured 16-Year-Old Struck By Car In Dobbs Ferry

The outpouring of support was prompted by an incident on Monday, March 4 at around 7:45 p.m., when 16-year-old Jacob Klugerman was struck by a cab while crossing the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry at the Lawrence Street intersection.

Klugerman a high school sophomore from Hastings-on-Hudson, had been coming home from his daily workout session at New York Sports Club when he was hit and thrown several feet. As a result of the crash, he suffered internal injuries such as a brain bleed and was rushed to Westchester Medical Center, where he will remains as of Friday, March 15.

Luckily, doctors expect Klugerman to live. However, he faces a long, expensive road to recovery, according to a friend of Klugerman's family, Yakov Bindler, who created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help collect donations for his medical bills.

"As bad as this nightmare is, we do not want it to get worse because of lack of resources -- we want Jacob to have a fair chance," Bindler wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "We know that it will require a lot of care, friends, and money. We, friends of Jacob’s family, want to help and ask for some help as well."

According to Bindler, Klugerman is a cheerful, athletic boy who loves skiing, biking, and the outdoors. He is also a hard-working student who is hoping to possibly become a software engineer just like his dad.

Additionally, he is a skilled pianist who attended an international music festival in the summer of 2023, Bindler said.

"We hope that with your help, we can get him the medical help he needs to see his dreams come true," Bindler wrote, adding that Klugerman was beginning to talk and breathe on his own as of Wednesday, March 13.

As of Friday, more than $42,000 had been raised for Klugerman out of a $50,000 goal.

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

In addition to the GoFundMe page, community members have also started a petition to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection where Klugerman was hit. One measure that the petition is asking for is a pedestrian bridge across the parkway, which is also supported by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

The driver who struck Klugerman stayed at the scene after the crash, according to police, who have not announced any charges in connection with the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.