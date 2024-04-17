President Biden To Visit Irvington: Here's When

Biden will make his visit on Thursday, April 25 in Westchester County to a fundraising event in the village of Irvington-on-Hudson hosted by actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, according to the event's webpage.

The exact location of the event has not yet been announced.

The cheapest tickets for the fundraising events will cost $3,300, while the most expensive will cost as much as $100,000.

Biden last visited Westchester in May 2023 during a stop at SUNY Westchester Community College in Valhalla.

He also visited Greenwich, Connecticut in June 2023, which impacted traffic in areas such as Rye Brook.

