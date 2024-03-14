Over 1K Residents Sign Petition To Make Intersection Safer After Teen Struck In Dobbs Ferry

As of Thursday, March 14, around 1,100 had signed a petition calling for safety improvements at the pedestrian crossing on the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry at the Lawrence Street intersection.

The petition was started after a 16-year-old boy was hit by a cab while trying to cross the intersection from the west side on Monday, March 4 at around 7:45 p.m. The boy was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who supports the petition, the intersection where the incident happened needs safety improvements.

"Something has to be done to make the crossing safer!" Feiner said on Thursday, adding the intersection often has pedestrians crossing to reach the Chauncey Square shopping center, movie theater, hotel, and apartments on the other side of the parkway.

"There is no bus stop inside the complex so employees, students, and those without cars have to cross over the parkway," Feiner said.

The pedestrian crossing is also often utilized by those who use the South County railway, according to the petition, which is asking for the following safety measures to be implemented:

Installing clear, bright yellow pedestrian crossing signs with activation lights directly at the crosswalk;

Adding warning signs along both directions of the parkway to alert drivers of a pedestrian crossing ahead;

Increasing police presence or using traffic cameras to deter speeding and ensure compliance with crosswalk laws;

Constructing a pedestrian bridge.

Feiner said he has reached out to County Legislator David Imamura and state transportation officials to ask them to look into a bus stop option, which has been denied in the past because of the unsuitable design of the shopping center.

Feiner said a pedestrian bridge would also be a good solution if that cannot be done.

"There are many near accidents at this crossing. Everyone knows that it is very dangerous. Something must happen sooner rather than later. Let’s not wait until there is a fatality before action is taken," Feiner said.

