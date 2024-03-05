16-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Cab On Parkway In Dobbs Ferry

The incident happened on Monday, March 4 at around 7:45 p.m., when the boy was hit while crossing the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry at the Lawrence Street intersection, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

The boy had been crossing from the west side of the roadway when he was struck. Following the crash, the 69-year-old livery cab driver whose vehicle hit him remained at the scene and told responding police that he had a green light and right of way when he heard a loud noise and realized what had happened, O'Leary said.

The driver's passenger at the time of the incident told officers that she had been reading something on her cellphone and did not see the crash happen. She also added that the driver had traveled safely and within the speed limit throughout the trip from New York City into Westchester, according to O'Leary.

The crash is still under investigation.

