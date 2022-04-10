In-Depth New York Times Profile Cites Hudson Valley Hamlet's 'Feel-Good' Spirit

A new in-depth report from The New York Times has described the "feel-good" spirit of a Hudson Valley municipality that has seen a population increase over the past few years.

The news outlet reported that the Ulster County hamlet of Highland has received a population boost during the COVID-19 pandemic as New Yorkers moved out of New York City seeking more space.

The profile shares a variety of insights into the price of homes, the schools, and the history of the hamlet.

The Times also spoke with residents and people who work in Highland.

"You have the beautiful views, the fantastic events in the area, you have culture, you have art, you have nature, and you have that feel-good community spirit," Jami Anson, the director of special events for the Walkway over the Hudson, told the news outlet.

Read the full report from New York Times here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.