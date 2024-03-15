Socialite Marylou Whitney’s ‘Majestic’ NY Estate With Chapel, 11-Car Garage Lists For $16M

Saratoga County’s “Cady Hill” – located in Saratoga Springs at 40 Geyser Road – officially listed for $16 million on Thursday, March 14.

Situated on a massive 120 acres, the 6,200-square-foot mansion was built in 1851 and boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

“Exquisite and majestic, the timeless and classic elegance of Cady Hill has been the scene of scores of social events and gatherings with family, friends, celebrities and politicians, many of which were hosted in the glass enclosed pool house with a heated pool,” reads the listing from Julie & Co. Realty.

In the main residence, new buyers will enjoy a formal dining room featuring hand painted wallpaper, a crystal chandelier, and hardwood floors. There’s also a library, a recently renovated kitchen with walk-in cooler, two enclosed porches offering “abundant” sunlight, and an 11-car garage.

For those looking to stay active, the property also includes a fully enclosed, heated swimming pool, along with a gym, tennis courts, and “impeccably manicured” rose gardens.

As if that weren’t enough, the estate has its very own chapel complete with rustic boards from an old barn. Whitney gifted the chapel to her second husband, Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, for Christmas in 1982.

Known as the queen of the Saratoga and Lexington racing seasons, Whitney was a prominent owner and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses.

In 2010, she earned the industry’s coveted Eclipse Award of Merit and was voted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2019 as one of its Pillars of the Turf.

She died at Cady Hill in July 2019 at the age of 93.

View the complete listing from Julie & Co. Realty.

