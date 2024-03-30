Snow Way! Stormy Post-Easter Stretch Will Include Chance For Some White Stuff

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, March 30 with a high temperature in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will thicken overnight with scattered showers possible.

Easter Sunday, March 31 will be partly to mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will thicken as the calendar flips to a new month on Monday, April 1, marking the beginning of a days-long stormy period.

Rain is likely both during the day and again at night on Monday as the high temperature will range from the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

There will be rain throughout the day Tuesday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 3 with a high temperature in the mid-40s both days.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, April 4, there is expected to be a mix of snow and rain, with significant snowfall possible in upstate New York and northern New England. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It's too early to predict potential snowfall amounts for those inland areas.

