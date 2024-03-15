These Hudson Valley Properties Nominated For State, National Historic Registers

Fifteen properties across the state have been nominated for addition to the State and National Registers of Historic Places by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation.

The registers serve as the official list of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects, and sites that are deemed significant to the history, architecture, archaeology, and culture of New York State and the country.

Of the 15 nominees statewide, the following Capital Region and Hudson Valley sites are included:

Albany County

Graceland Cemetery Receiving Vault in Albany. Located in the city’s Graceland Cemetery, the receiving vault was built in 1902 and features Romanesque, Neoclassical, and Gothic style features including stained-glass windows and ceramic and mosaic tiles.

Dutchess County

Wallace Company Department Store in Poughkeepsie. Built in 1875, it was purchased by the Wallace Company in 1906 and later served as a major anchor retail store in Poughkeepsie, helping to draw shoppers downtown.

Rensselaer County

Empire Stove Works building in Troy . The brick industrial building in the South Troy neighborhood was constructed beginning in 1845 for the Empire Stove Company, which produced a variety of cast-iron products.

Fitzgerald Brothers Brewing Company Bottling Works in Troy . Another brick industrial building that was constructed beginning in 1892. The Fitzgerald Brothers Company was once among the region's leading breweries.

. Another brick industrial building that was constructed beginning in 1892. The Fitzgerald Brothers Company was once among the region’s leading breweries. Miller, Hall and Hartwell Shirt Collar Factory in Troy. Constructed in 1880, the building was once home to one of the biggest producers of shirt collars and cuffs in Troy, with its products sold across the country.

Ulster County

St. Joseph’s Parish Complex in Kingston. The oldest building in the complex, the church, was completed in the early 1830s for the Dutch Reformed Church and later served as a convert and lecture hall, and, during the Civil War, a drill hall and armory for Kingston’s Ulster Guard.

New York is home to more than 118,000 historic properties, either individually or as components of historic districts.

Besides the honorary designation, the historic status opens the properties to public preservation programs and incentives like matching state grants, and federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits, said Randy Simons, commissioner pro tempore of the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

“New York’s cultural and historic resources are extraordinary,” he said. “They can range from large-scale manufacturing facilities to modest rural residences, but they are all tangible connections to our past. State and National Register listing is an important step to recognizing these sites.”

View the complete list of National Register nominations under consideration on the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website.

