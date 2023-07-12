Storm Aftermath: Putnam County Declares State Of Emergency After Severe Flooding

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne officially declared the State of Emergency on Tuesday, July 11 in response to significant flooding from a storm system that arrived on Sunday, July 9.

According to Byrne, the flooding left many county roads, bridges, and culverts severely damaged, prompting the county to begin working with state and federal government officials to advocate for funds that would go toward repairs.

Additionally, the declaration also helps the county form a "coordinated and efficient response" to the flooding by activating emergency management protocols, officials said.

Byrne has since directed the county's Bureau of Emergency Services and Department of Public Work to assess the damage and implement recovery efforts with the help of local municipalities and first responders.

Although the damage from the storm was plentiful, Putnam County did not have any loss of life from the event, Byrne said. He added that the county is dedicated to quickly bouncing back from the storm.

"By declaring a state of emergency we are able to streamline our response efforts and access additional resources more quickly to expedite recovery," he said, adding, "We are committed to working collaboratively with our partners at all levels to restore critical infrastructure and assist affected communities during this challenging time.”

As the flooding recedes, officials are urging residents to be cautious, as the high waters can still pose dangers, including sinkholes.

Residents and local governments of Putnam County municipalities are also being encouraged to keep records of all storm-related expenses just in case they become eligible for disaster relief funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

