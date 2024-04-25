Update: Human Remains Found In Patterson Are Of Young Woman

The remains were found in Putnam County on Tuesday, April 16, during excavation work at the property of a new home built in Patterson in the area of Ice Pond Road, according to New York State Police.

The investigation into identifying the remains is still in its early stages, but so far, police have confirmed they are of a white female between 16 and 28 years old who is believed to have been dead for over 10 years. Extensive dental work is present in the remains, police said.

Investigators also confirmed that the DNA sample collected from the remains does not match Robin Murphy, who went missing on Tuesday, April 9, 1995, at the age of 17 after leaving her home to meet her friend at a local restaurant.

The investigation into the remains is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

