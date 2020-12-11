Carmel School District Names New Superintendent

The Carmel Central School District has tabbed a veteran upstate New York educator to take over as its new Superintendent of Schools.

Mary-Margaret Zehr, who has been the superintendent of the Oneida City School District for four years, will take over in Carmel after being appointed at the Board of Education’s latest meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

“The Board of Education is proud to welcome Mary-Margaret Zehr,” Board President John Cody said in a statement. “Our goal was to find a leader with experience who is a progressive leader with a vision to help grow our district. Mary-Margaret brings all these attributes to the district.”

Zehr’s salary will be $237,000 annually.

“It is an honor to have been selected by the Carmel Board of Education as the next superintendent of this outstanding school district,” Zehr said in a statement.

“I am very excited to be joining the Carmel Central School District team and look forward to working collaboratively with board members, staff, students, parents, and the Carmel community.”

Zehr will take over from interim Superintendent Eric Stark, who took over last month following the unexpected resignation of Andy Irvin in August.

Before taking over at the helm in Oneida in 2016, Zehr served as principal in three different New York schools before being hired as the Schools Superintendent of the Copenhagen School District in 2007 and transitioning to the same role in Watertown in 2010.

“Working in collaboration with the school community, our goal was to find a leader with experience, someone who values Carmel’s 6Cs and who is a progressive leader with a vision to help grow our district,” Cody said.

“Mary-Margaret brings all these attributes to the district,” he added. “She is a great communicator and values collaboration on all levels. We feel the Carmel Central School District will be in great hands under the leadership of Ms. Zehr as our next superintendent.”

