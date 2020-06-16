Carmel Schools Superintendent Resigns

The superintendent at one of the area's largest public school districts is stepping down before the new academic year begins after just five years at the helm of the district.

Carmel Schools Superintendent Andy Irvin announced this week that he will be resigning from his position as superintendent after informing the school board of his decision at the end of last week. He had been a member of the district for the past 12 years.

Irvin’s formal resignation will be on the Tuesday, June 23 Board of Education agenda, at which point, the Board is expected to accept it. He started his career in Carmel as an assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in 2008.

In a letter to the community on Monday, June 15, Irvin was critical of social media posts that alleged hackers used his likeness to impersonate him while posting “racially insensitive and sexually insensitive” items.

"Some just plain disgusting posts that make me sick to my stomach," Irvin stated. "The Twitter account is not my account and the posts are not mine. It is unfortunate that these posts are being brought to light at a time after I have informed the (Board of Education) and community of my intention to resign my position.

“I have made many mistakes in my career and in my life but these are not among them," Irvin continued. "I am sorry that someone felt and continues to feel the need to drive wedges within the community and I am sorry that those insensitive messages are being circulated at all.”

This is the second controversy the Carmel School District has dealt with in the past week. Krista Berardi - who is an art teacher in the district - was ousted from the Brewster School Board for making insensitive posts in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

