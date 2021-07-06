Bring On Summer: Hot Days, Cooler Pools

The best moments of summer are when your days are full of nothing to do but relax poolside. These days, pools are more popular than ever as people seek to make their homes a true oasis. However, adding a pool to your home can be time-consuming and local pool contractors are booked for months to come. If you are looking to enjoy a pool this summer, these homes offer stunning pools that are perfect for entertaining or simply escaping the heat.

577 Millwood Road, Chappaqua

Price: $8,500,000

5 Bedrooms | 5 Baths | 4 Half Baths

It’s easy to enjoy the warm summer days outside at this extraordinary historic home featuring sunny terraces, an outdoor barbecue, heated pool with LED pool lights and Grand Effects fire bowls.

40 Schoolhouse Road, Waccabuc Douglas Elliman

40 Schoolhouse Road, Waccabuc

Price: $2,150,000

5 Bedrooms | 4 Baths | 1 Half Bath

Often called Westchester County’s best kept secret, the scenic hamlet of Waccabuc is home to this spectacular 3-acre paradise featuring a spa-like heated pool framed by gorgeous specimen plantings.

7 Kniffen Road, Katonah Douglas Elliman

7 Kniffen Road, Katonah

Price: $1,499,000

4 Bedrooms | 3 Baths | 2 Half Baths

This European-inspired Chateau sits on nearly 5 acres with a Koi pond, deck and large pool.

238 McManus Road, Patterson Douglas Elliman

238 McManus Road, Patterson

Price: $975,000

3 Bedrooms | 3 Baths

The oversized saltwater pool serves as the hub for outdoor fun at this country retreat set on 16 acres with a 3-stall barn and fabulous pool/guest house with a sleeping loft, lounge and kitchenette.