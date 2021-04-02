Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For DWI/Drugs Following Wrong-Way Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An out-of-area man was arrested for alleged DWI/Drugs following a wrong-way driving crash involving three vehicles.
An out-of-area man was arrested for alleged DWI/Drugs following a wrong-way driving crash involving three vehicles. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for alleged DWI/Drugs following a wrong-way driving crash in the area.

Jason Miles, of Ancramdale in Columbia County, was arrested on Thursday, March 25, following a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Poughkeepsie in which one of the cars rolled over, said Town of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Joseph. Cavaliere. 

According to Cavaliere, officers responded to the crash in the area of Haight and Raymond avenues and found that Miles was driving his vehicle westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Haight Avenue when he collided with two other vehicles.

Miles was arrested and charged with:

  • DWI/Drugs
  • Reckless driving
  • Resisting arrest
  • Various traffic violations

Miles was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

The Town of Poughkeepsie was assisted by members of the Arlington Fire Department and Mobile Life Services.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.