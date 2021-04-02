Man Nabbed For DWI/Drugs Following Wrong-Way Crash, Police Say

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for alleged DWI/Drugs following a wrong-way driving crash in the area.

Jason Miles, of Ancramdale in Columbia County, was arrested on Thursday, March 25, following a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Poughkeepsie in which one of the cars rolled over, said Town of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Joseph. Cavaliere.

According to Cavaliere, officers responded to the crash in the area of Haight and Raymond avenues and found that Miles was driving his vehicle westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Haight Avenue when he collided with two other vehicles.

Miles was arrested and charged with:

DWI/Drugs

Reckless driving

Resisting arrest

Various traffic violations

Miles was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

The Town of Poughkeepsie was assisted by members of the Arlington Fire Department and Mobile Life Services.

