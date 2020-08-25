COVID-19: Putnam Residents Concerned Over Exposure In Danbury Should Get Tested, DOH Says

After seeing a flare-up of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in nearby Danbury, health officials in Putnam County are cautioning residents to remain vigilant.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued an alert online following reports of nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Danbury over the past two weeks.

Health officials said that anyone in Putnam who think they may have been exposed in Danbury should get tested as soon as possible and remain quarantined until test results are returned.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for Danbury late last week after the city saw at least 178 new COVID-19 cases in a two-week stretch. Only 40 new cases were recorded in the previous two-week period, state officials said.

“Over the weekend, Connecticut issued an alert for a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Danbury,” officials said. “This is a reminder that although cases are low in Putnam and New York, we still need to remain vigilant.

“Continue to wear your mask, continue to keep your distance, and continue to wash your hands often.”

A list of the closest COVID-19 testing sites in Putnam can be found here.

Since the outbreak began in early March, 34,750 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Putnam County, with 1,480 (4.3 percent) testing positive. There have been 63 virus-related deaths.

Statewide, 7,750,445 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 430,774 positive cases. There have been 26,297 fatalities.

