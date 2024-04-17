The possible explosion was heard by several Putnam County residents on Saturday, April 14 just before 9 p.m. when the Carmel and Kent Police Departments received several reports of a loud booming noise in the Lake Carmel area.

After the noise was reported, both departments were unable to pinpoint the cause or find any damage related to it.

Days later, on Tuesday, April 16, Carmel Police again stated they were "not sure" what caused the noise.

"All in all, from our collective investigations, no one has been injured, and no property has been damaged," the department said.

Authorities said the investigations did rule out an aftershock from the earthquake on Friday, April 5, and found no transformer or electrical outages in the area.

However, police found that several lightning strikes happened in the Kent area in the hours before the noise and that the Lyrid meteor shower is currently occurring as well.

"Those are two possibilities," the department said, adding, "If you do have information to the contrary, please give us a call at 845-628-1300."

