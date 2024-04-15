Support Pours In For Family Of Beloved Brewster Firefighter Who Died At 26

Putnam County resident William "Billy" May of Brewster died on Friday, March 29 in Danbury, Connecticut at the age of 26, according to his obituary.

Born in the Westchester County village of Bronxville in 1997, May graduated from Brewster High School in 2016 and had been a proud member of the Brewster Fire Department since 2020, where he was described as a "rising star" by the department.

In addition to his work with the department, May also worked for the Pelham Manor Department of Public Works for five years in addition to dedicating time to Eight4Five Services in Brewster.

Since his death, to help his family with unexpected expenses, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been created by family friend Bill Holze on behalf of May's mother, Johanna.

"He brought light and laughter to any situation he was in," Holze wrote of May on the fundraiser page, adding, "If you ever needed a helping hand or friend by your side, Billy was there for you."

Holze also said May had been a man of many passions, including snowmobiling, camping, and working with cars and trucks. In fact, May had been in the process of selling his truck when he died, Holze said.

"Billy expressed to many that one of his lifelong goals was to support his younger brother Christopher and help get him his first car," Holze wrote, explaining that some of the funds raised by the effort would go toward fulfilling this wish.

"We are asking at this time to please consider donating so that we are able to relieve these unexpected expenses on the family & to help get his younger brother Christopher his truck or first vehicle," Holze wrote. All donations raised will go to Johanna May.

As of Monday, April 15, the fundraiser had collected over $1,500 out of a $20,000 goal.

May is survived by his father, William; his mother, Johanna; his brother Christopher; and his sister, Jennifer.

