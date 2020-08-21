COVID-19: Danbury Sees 'Small Flare-Up' In Cases

Danbury has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past week as Connecticut continues combating the virus.

In the past week, there have been 79 new COVID-19 cases reported in Danbury, the most in any jurisdiction in Connecticut. No other municipality (New Haven) had more than 44 newly reported cases.

In response to the “small flare-up” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the state is taking steps to mobilize extra testing in Danbury to help weed out the positive cases and contact trace anyone else they may have come into contact with.

Statewide, there have been 1,020,328 COVID-19 tests administered to Connecticut residents, resulting in 51,519 positive cases and 4,460 fatalities. There are currently 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus.

According to Lamont, there were 87 new positive cases out of 7,518 tests in the latest batch of numbers released by the government, good for a 1.2 percent positive infection rate. There were two new COVID-19-related deaths.

