Vehicle Fire Rages In Port Chester: Photos

The blaze happened on Thursday morning, Aug. 17 in the village of Port Chester near the border with Greenwich, the village's fire department said.

Because the car's fuel tank had become compromised, the effort to extinguish the flames became an "extended operation," according to the department.

The Greenwich, Rye Brook, and Purchase Fire Departments also helped put out the blaze.

The exact location and cause of the fire has not yet been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.