Vehicle Fire Rages In Port Chester: Photos

A raging vehicle fire in Westchester near the Fairfield County line kept crews busy for an extended amount of time. 

A vehicle fire in Port Chester became an extended ordeal because of a compromised fuel tank.
Ben Crnic
The blaze happened on Thursday morning, Aug. 17 in the village of Port Chester near the border with Greenwich, the village's fire department said. 

Because the car's fuel tank had become compromised, the effort to extinguish the flames became an "extended operation," according to the department. 

The Greenwich, Rye Brook, and Purchase Fire Departments also helped put out the blaze. 

The exact location and cause of the fire has not yet been made available. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

