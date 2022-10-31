Two Lanes Of Westchester Avenue In Port Chester To Close For 6 Days

Motorists are being warned that two lanes of a busy road in Westchester County will soon close.

Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 1, two lanes of Westchester Avenue westbound in Port Chester between U.S. Route 1 (North Main Street) and Abendroth Avenue will close between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 6, the New York Department of Transportation announced.

The closure is to allow for the movement of equipment, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.