Contact Us
Port Chester Daily Voice serves Port Chester, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bear Alert: Police In Westchester Report Sightings, Warn Against Feeding
News

Two Lanes Of Westchester Avenue In Port Chester To Close For 6 Days

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Two lanes of Westchester Avenue westbound in Port Chester will soon close for six days.
Two lanes of Westchester Avenue westbound in Port Chester will soon close for six days. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Motorists are being warned that two lanes of a busy road in Westchester County will soon close. 

Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 1, two lanes of Westchester Avenue westbound in Port Chester between U.S. Route 1 (North Main Street) and Abendroth Avenue will close between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Sunday, Nov. 6, the New York Department of Transportation announced. 

The closure is to allow for the movement of equipment, officials said. 

to follow Daily Voice Port Chester and receive free news updates.