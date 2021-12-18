COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Climb In Cases As Infection Rate Nears 5.5 Percent

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley took another jump as the state continues to see a surge of new cases as new variants are spreading.

In the past three days, the average positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose nearly a full percentage point, from 4.65 percent on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to 5.48 percent of those tested for the virus on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Statewide, the positive infection rate is also on the rise, from 4.83 percent to 5.73 percent in the past three days, according to the latest update from the New York State Department of Health.

Sixty new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including two in Westchester, and one each in Putnam, Rockland, and Ulster counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 9.24 percent (down .05 percent from the previous day);

Long Island: 8.19 percent (up .66 percent);

Finger Lakes: 8.18 percent;

North Country: 8.04 percent (up .81 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 8.00 percent (up .15 percent);

Central New York: 7.55 percent (down .03 percent);

Southern Tier: 6.97 percent (up .27 percent);

Capital Region: 6.59 percent (up .25 percent);

Hudson Valley : 5.48 percent (up .46 percent);

: 5.48 percent (up .46 percent); New York City: 4.39 percent (up .82 percent).

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 59.16 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 58.08 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 58.15 new cases.

Central New York

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 65.10 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 65.10 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 64.62 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 60.26 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 56.25 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 55.35 new cases.

Long Island

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 70.76 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 77.86 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 87.01 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 49.28 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 52.92 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 58.04 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Thursday, Dec. 9: 73.15 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 74.21 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 75.56 new cases.

New York City

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 46.84 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 53.75 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 65.95 new cases.

North Country

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 64.00 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 61.51 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 62.30 new cases.

Southern Tier

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 89.64 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 96.54 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 102.54 new cases.

Western New York

Thursday, Dec. 9: 63.52 new cases;

Friday, Dec. 10: 62.21 new cases;

Saturday, Dec. 11: 59.73 new cases.

New York State

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 56.43 new cases;

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 60.66 new cases;

Thursday, Dec. 16: 67.84 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 983 (155,409 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 346 new (66,411);

Dutchess: 225 (40,565);

Rockland: 219 (57,57,706);

Putnam: 119 (14,119);

Ulster: 96 (20,231);

Sullivan: 67 (10,617).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Friday, Dec. 17:

Westchester: 2,369;

Orange County: 812;

Rockland: 788;

Dutchess: 523;

Ulster: 304;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 93.

There were 263,536 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 21,027 newly confirmed infections for a 7.98 percent positive daily infection rate, up dramatically from the previous day.

Seventy-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus hit 3,839 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 93.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 81.6 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 70.7 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 17, 1601,785 (1,271 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,404,943 (1,172 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet and we must take extra care to keep ourselves and each other safe," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"The vaccine is still our best weapon to defeat the virus and ensure we are safe from serious illness. Get the shot if you haven't yet and the booster if you have, mask up, and wash your hands."

