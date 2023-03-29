This Port Chester Boutique Will Be Styling American Idol Star From Westchester: Here's When

Fans of the hit show "American Idol" will soon be able to show their support for a breakout star from Westchester when a local boutique hosts her for a style day ahead of her next appearance on the show.

Kaylin Hedges, a 15-year-old from Pound Ridge who made an emotional appearance on the show on Sunday, Feb. 26, will be styled by Port Chester-based Madison's Niche on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m., the store announced.

The woman-owned lifestyle boutique, located in the Rye Ridge Shopping Center at 114 South Ridge St., is inviting the public to come to support Hedges during her style day ahead of her next "American Idol" appearance, which will air later that day at 7 p.m. on ABC.

During her first appearance on the show, Hedges impressed celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie with her rendition of "I'm Already There" by Lonestar, which she sang in honor of her dad, who serves in the army and is often deployed overseas.

After her rendition of the song, Hedges was then surprised with a pre-recorded message that her dad had sent the judges in support of her audition. However, this was not the only trick the judges had up their sleeves, as when Hedges turned around after watching the video, she was then face-to-face with her dad.

The two then shared an emotional hug-filled reunion before Hedges' mother also came into the audition room and was also surprised by her husband's appearance.

After the reunions, the judges then announced that Hedges would receive a platinum ticket to Hollywood for her next appearance on the show, which will be on Monday.

Ahead of the pre-recorded appearance, Madison's Niche spokesperson Janice Corio is hoping that people will come to show their support for the platinum ticket winner during her style day.

The event at the store will be held until noon on Monday.

