Update: Man Missing For Months From Ossining Area Found Dead, Family Says

Jose Fernando Palta, who was missing from the Ossining area since Sunday night, Dec. 17, was found dead on Saturday, March 16, according to his cousin, Rosa Angelica.

In the days since Palta was found, Angelica has started a GoFundMe fundraising page to collect donations to go toward his funeral expenses.

The donations will also help pay to send Palta's body to Ecuador so his aunt can say goodbye to him and give him a Christian burial, Angelica wrote.

The fundraiser, which has a $5,000 goal, had not yet collected any donations as of Thursday, March 21.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ossining and receive free news updates.