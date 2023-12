Jose Fernando Palta has been missing since Sunday night, Dec 17, according to a Facebook post that was re-shared by Ossining town officials on Tuesday night, Dec. 19.

Palta was last seen near the Hudson River, his family said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 845-200-9017.

