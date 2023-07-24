Home Health Care Aide, Mother From Ossining Dies At 51 After Cancer Battle

Ossining native Annette Perez died on Wednesday, July 19 at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer, according to her obituary.

Born in Valhalla in 1971, Perez graduated from Ossining High School and went on to work with Atria Senior Assisted Living, where she helped those who needed assistance most.

She also eventually became a home health care aide, which is what she loved to do most of all, her obituary said.

In addition to caring for those in need, Perez also loved going on adventures with her children, Brizae and Edward, as well as her nieces, nephews, and younger cousins. Many of these adventures happened at Wildwood, New Jersey, one of her favorite places.

Perez also held a passion for cooking, listening and dancing to freestyle music, and caring for her beloved dog, Gizmo. She could often be found sipping Coca-Cola while watching her favorite television novellas as well.

"She loved to laugh and always said exactly what was on her mind," her obituary said.

As Perez's family mourns her death, community members have come forward to raise money through a GoFundMe fundraiser and make sure they will not have to face the loss alone.

As of Monday afternoon, July 24, over $5,300 had been raised for Perez's family through the fundraiser, which was started by Putnam Valley resident Frank Recino.

"Please continue to pray over this family, specifically her children, as they learn to manage this new life without their mom," Recino wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "We love you so much Annette. We will miss you every day and will carry you in our hearts forever!"

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

Perez is survived by Brizae and Edward; her brothers Luis Lugo and Frank Recino, Jr.; her sisters Felicita Sutton and Melissa Del Valle; and numerous nephews, nieces, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation for Perez will be held on Tuesday, July 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dorsey Funeral Home in Ossining at 14 Emwilton Pl.

A Mass will then be held on Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Church in Ossining at 25 Eastern Ave.

