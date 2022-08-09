Contact Us
'Best Pizza I've Had Outside Of Rome': Rhinebeck Pizzeria Hailed By Many As Best Around

Nicole Valinote
Pizza oven
Pizza oven Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by tcameliastoian

A Hudson Valley pizzeria that offers wood-fired pies has become a favorite for many customers.

Dutchess County eatery Pizzeria Posto, located at 43 East Market St. in Rhinebeck, opened in 2012.

In the decade since it opened, the restaurant has drawn praise from many online reviewers.

"Wood fire pizza places annoy me," Ziltoid The Coffee Snob C. wrote in a Yelp review. "They are always overpriced small portions that are at best average pizza. Then there is this place. I would say this place is in the top 3 pizza places in the Hudson Valley. Only personal preferences would separate the other two on that list for rank and placement."

In addition to pizzas such as Margherita, Terra Bianca, and Marinara, the eatery offers a variety of salads.

Read the online menu here.

"Best pizza I've had outside of Rome, hands down," Veronica P. said in a Yelp review. "We've been twice this week on vacation and its that good. We had 4 different pizzas and the arugula salad. All fresh ingredients and perfectly cooked in the wood fire brick oven. Ate inside and out and the service was great."

The restaurant is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and open Thursdays through Mondays beginning at noon.

