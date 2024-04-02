Woman ID'd Who Died After Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge Jump

Dutchess County resident Dawn Stackhouse, age 52, of Beekman, jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Rhinebeck, on Monday, April 1.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, an investigation determined Stackhouse jumped from the bridge around 9:50 a.m.

Good Samaritans fishing near the bridge removed her from the water and attempted life-saving measures, Hicks said. She was transported to a local area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This investigation remains ongoing.

There are no signs of foul play at this time.

