The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 10 a.m. Monday, April 1 at the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Rhinebeck.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was recovered, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

Hicks said traffic is still backed up on the bridge as investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

