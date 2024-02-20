4 Injured In Hyde Park 2-Vehicle Crash

The collision took place in Dutchess County on Route 9G at the intersection of North Cross Road in the town of Hyde Park around 10 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 18.

According to the Roosevelt Fire District Chief Jeffrey Scala, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash with reports of ejections and people trapped in vehicles.

Once on the scene, officials requested two helicopters for transport due to the serious nature of the injuries, Scala said.

Two people were airlifted and two were transported by ambulance to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie with various levels of injuries.

Due to clean-up and an investigation, the crash closed Route 9G for more than four hours.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office accident reconstruction unit conducted the investigation.

The current condition of patients is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

