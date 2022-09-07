Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Second Hurricane Of '22 Season Forms Off Atlantic Coast: Here's Projected Path, Timing For Earl

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
As of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, the center of Hurricane Earl was about 550 miles south of Bermuda. As of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, the center of Hurricane Earl was about 550 miles south of Bermuda.
As of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, the center of Hurricane Earl was about 550 miles south of Bermuda. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center
The project path and timing for Hurricane Earl. The project path and timing for Hurricane Earl.
The project path and timing for Hurricane Earl. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Earl strengthened to a Category 1 storm overnight to become the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. 

As of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, the center of Hurricane Earl, which is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of the workweek, was about 550 miles south of Bermuda. (See the first image above.)

Earl's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

It's moving toward the north near 6 mph and that motion is expected to continue Wednesday with a gradual turn to the north-northeast on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning, Sept. 9, the center said. 

For Earl's projected track for the next few days, click on the second image above.

Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday, according to the center. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.