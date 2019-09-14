Route 9W Lane Closure Scheduled In Rockland

The New York State Department of Transportation is warning motorists of the various upcoming single-lane closure on Route 9W in Rockland County.

The Department says that a single-lane closure is scheduled for Route 9W between Christian Herald Road and Rockland Lake Road in the Rockland County town of Clarkstown.

The closures start Monday, Sept. 16 and will continue daily through Friday, Sept. 20 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. while crews perform construction and maintenance activities, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists are advised to use extra caution when traveling through the work zone areas and pay particular attention to traffic control devices like signs and flaggers.

Additionally, motorists should anticipate minor delays and plan accordingly, the DOT says.

For updated travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org .

