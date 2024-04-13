Blustery Stretch With 30-50 MPH Gusts Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

Conditions will remain unsettled on Saturday, April 13 as low pressure begins to pull away from the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be overcast, and a few scattered showers will be possible at times throughout the day.

Winds will be out of the west between 18 and 22 miles per hour with widespread gusts of 30 miles per hour, and as high as 50 miles per hour in some spots, especially farther inland.

Temperatures are about 5 degrees below average, and the high will be in the low 50s, but because of the strong winds, it will feel like it's in the 30s. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

There could be a passing shower Saturday night and strong wind gusts will remain before skies gradually become mostly clear overnight.

That will lead to a bright, sunny and warmer day on Sunday, April 14 with a high temperature in the mid-60s and calmer winds.

The workweek will start with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid-60s on Monday, April 15, and upper-60s on Tuesday, April 16.

Clouds will return on Wednesday, April 17, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Look for a chance of showers in the afternoon, with showers likely Wednesday night.

