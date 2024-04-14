Surprise Fast-Moving Storm Takes Aim At Parts Of Northeast: Here's Track, Timing

The National Weather Service says an organized line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop across central Pennsylvania and western New York and move toward the region Sunday night, April 14.

The time frame for the system is from after nightfall Sunday to the early morning hours of Monday, April 15.

Most of the severe storm activity is expected in the areas west of the red marker in the image above from AccuWeather.com. There will be mainly showers in areas east of the red marker.

"Some of the storms, when they reach our area, may be strong to severe, mainly northwest of NYC," said the weather service. "The main threat will be the strong gusty winds."

It will be bright, sunny and warmer during the day on Swith a high temperature in the mid-60s and calmer winds.

After the system pushes through early Monday morning, there will be clearing, followed by sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the mid-60s on Monday, and Tuesday, April 16.

Clouds will return on Wednesday, April 17, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Look for a chance of showers in the afternoon, with showers likely Wednesday night.

The outlook for Thursday, April 18 calls for mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures mainly in the mid 50s and a chance of showers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

