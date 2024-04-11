The crash occurred in New Haven on I-91 southbound around 10 p.m., Wednesday, April 10.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Isabela Jane Osler, age 17, of Branford in New Haven County, was killed after she was ejected from a 1993 Jeep Cherokee she was riding in during the crash with a truck and flatbed trailer.

The driver, a New Haven County 17-year-old boy from Hamden, was seriously injured and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, state police said.

According to state police, both vehicles were traveling southbound when the Jeep encroached into the right center lane from the right lane, colliding with the tractor-trailer.

A construction cone pattern was present, tapering the right lane into the right center lane for an active DOT milling project.

Following impact, the Jeep went into a spin and rolled over. During the rollover, Osler was ejected and was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, state police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This investigation remains active.

If you have any information pertinent to this investigation or may have witnessed the collision, contact Trooper Daniel McCue at Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.