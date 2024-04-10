Fair 48°

5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Meriden Go-Kart Crash

A 5-year-old boy was killed in a go-kart crash at a Connecticut park.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Parra
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in New Haven County around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, in Meriden, in the area of Kroneberger Park.

According to Lt. Darrin McKay of the Meriden Police Department, officers responded to Westview Drive for a report of a juvenile driving a go-kart and crashing.

"The boy sustained a serious head injury," McKay said. 

He was airlifted to an area trauma unit by Life Star.

McKay said the investigation is ongoing at this time, and additional information will be provided on Wednesday, April 10.

The boy's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

