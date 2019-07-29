Contact Us
Roadwork Alert: Ramp Closures, Detours Scheduled On I-87

Motorists should be prepared for major detours and road closures on I-84 in OrangeCounty.
Motorist should be prepared for major ramp closures and detours as work begins on Interstate I-87 in Orange County beginning Monday, July 29,  for work associated with the conversion to cashless tolling at the Harriman Toll Barrier.

Beginning Monday, the I-87 southbound off-ramp at exit 16 (Harriman - US Route 6 - NY Route 17) will be closed to Route 17 westbound, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until Thursday, August 1, and from 9 p.m. Friday, August 2, until 7 a.m. Saturday, August 3, for crews to install concrete slabs on the roadway.

Work is being completed overnight as closing lanes on the ramp during the day would cause significant traffic impacts and therefore, is not practicable, the authority said.

Motorists seeking access to Route 17 at exit 16 from I-87 southbound should follow the posted detour signs and travel south on I-87 to exit 15A (Sloatsburg - Suffern - NY Routes 17 North & 59) and follow the signs to I-87 northbound.

On I-87 northbound, Variable Message Signs will direct detoured traffic to take exit 16 (Harriman - US Route 6 - NY Route 17) for Route 17.

Work is scheduled to continue on Monday, August 5 with the closure of the I-87 northbound ramp at exit 16 (Harriman - US Route 6 - NY Route 17). The ramp is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., on Tuesday, August, 6 and Wednesday, August 7 from 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m.

On Thursday, August 8, from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. and Friday, August 9 from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m., for crews to install concrete slabs on the roadway.

Motorists seeking access to I-87 northbound from Route 17 eastbound should follow the posted detour signs and travel south on I-87 to exit 15A (Sloatsburg - Suffern - NY Routes 17 north & 59). Detour signs will direct traffic to I-87 northbound.

Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Traffic information is displayed on signage and broadcast on Variable Message Signs as well as Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) and the Thruway Authority’s website.

