Sergeant Collapses, Dies Moments After Shift In Hudson Valley: 'Good Man Who Will Be Missed'

In a statement on Saturday, April 20, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced the death of Brewster Police Sergeant Richard Gurniak, who collapsed after hanging up his keys after his shift during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Despite efforts to save his life from a fellow Brewster officer and two members of the Sheriff's Office, Gurniak later died at Putnam Hospital from a heart attack at the age of 57.

A retired member of the New York City Police Department, Gurniak had served with Brewster Police for two years before his death, which was the department's first line-of-duty loss since 2006.

According to a statement from the Village of Brewster Police Benevolent Association, Gurniak was a "great supervisor who was loved and respected."

"The entire force is devastated by Richard's sudden death," said PBA President Sergeant Jim Phillips, who added, "We are a small, tight-knit department and feel the pain that Sgt. Gurniak's family is going through. Rich was a good man who will be missed."

Brewster Mayor James Schoenig also praised Gurniak's legacy.

"He had a stellar career in New York City, which carried over to Brewster," Schoenig said, continuing, "Sgt. Gurniak died doing what he loved doing—protecting residents of our community."

In a post on X on Sunday, April 21, New York State Sen. Pete Harckham mourned the sudden loss.

"He had a long career in serving and protecting his community and he will be dearly missed," Harckham wrote.

Funeral arrangements for Gurniak have not yet been announced. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

