Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Tropical Storm With Uncertain Path In Atlantic Could Become Hurricane In Days
Sports

Rockland County Basketball Standout To Play Pro Ball In Greece

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Spring Valley basketball star Ricky McGill, who starred for Iona College, announced he has been signed to play pro ball by the Panionios Basketball Club in Greece. Photo Credit: Panionios Basketball Club
Rickey McGill of Spring Valley Photo Credit: Iona College
Rickey McGill hails from Spring Valley. He plays for Iona. Photo Credit: Rickey McGill Twitter

The Hudson Valley's own Rickey McGill, who starred at Iona College for four years after a stellar high school career is taking his talent overseas to Greece.

The 22-year-old McGill, from Spring Valley in Rockland County, announced that he has signed on to play with the Greek team Panionios after participating in pre-draft workouts for NBA teams.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard, was a four-time Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, blossomed in his senior year, when he was named to the all-MAAC and all-MET first teams. He was also the honoree of the Joseph O’Connell Award, which is given to Iona’s top athletes each year.

McGill finished the season ranked sixth in the MAAC in scoring (15.8), second in assists (4.8), first in steals (2.4) and first in minutes per game (37.2). Also was top-10 in free throw percentage (76.0) and assist/TO ratio (1.7).

Before heading to Iona, McGill was the all-time leading scorer at Spring Valley with 1,463 points. That total is the second in Rockland County history behind only Pearl River standout Brendan McManus. McGill was also honored as Section I’s Mr. Basketball Award by the Lower Hudson Basketball Coaches Association.

On Twitter, Panionios posted - through a translation - “OEM Panionios announces the start of a partnership for the next two years with 22-year-old (19/06/1997) American player Rickey McGill. Welcome Rickey!”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.