Snow Joke: White Stuff Now Expected In Some Spots Just As Spring Starts

While a few spotty showers could linger into the afternoon on Sunday, March 17, mainly dry conditions are expected with temperatures in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday, March 18 will be cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the 40s, but strong wind speeds of around 10 to 15 miles per hour will make it feel colder. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Skies will become partly to mostly sunny on Tuesday morning, March 19 on a breezy day with wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

As clouds arrive in the afternoon, snow showers and squalls are possible at times in areas farthest inland, especially in the overnight hours after the official start of spring at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday. (Click on the second image above.)

Little or no accumulation is expected.

Clouds will dissipate starting shortly after daybreak Wednesday, March 20 and it will be partly sunny each day through Friday, March 22 with temperatures in the 40s.

Unsettled weather is expected to return Friday night with a chance of rain and snow showers as the overnight temperatures falls to at or below freezing throughout the region.

The current outlook calls for the possibility of a wintry mix overnight from Saturday, March 23 into Sunday, March 24.

A wintry mix and snow is possible on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24.

