Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Two Killed In Single-Car Saw Mill Parkway Crash
Politics

Rockland Assemblyman Calls On Cuomo To Resign Amid Scandals

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Assemblyman Mike Lawler
Assemblyman Mike Lawler Photo Credit: Twitter/@lawler4ny

A Hudson Valley lawmaker is calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid the latest scandal to hit his administration.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan made a scathing blog post public in which she outlined alleged sexual harassment incidents involving the governor during her time in his administration.

In response to the allegation, Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who represents District 97, which includes Pearl River and other parts of Rockland County, called for Cuomo’s job.

“It is clear that Gov. Cuomo is unable to discharge his duties any longer. Today’s allegations by former aide Lindsey Boylan reveal a pattern of predatory sexual behavior that has no place in society, let alone the highest office of government in our state,” he stated.

Lawler said that while he believes in “innocent until proven guilty,” Cuomo should resign immediately amid the allegations levied against him, noting that he is also embroiled in a scandal for his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

“While I believe strongly in the presumption of innocence and the right to due process of law, this allegation, coming on the heels of a coordinated criminal coverup of nursing home deaths and the attempted coercion of a state legislator to deny said coverup, is the final straw,” he said.

“Governor Cuomo must resign and he must do so immediately,” Lawler continued. “Attorney General Tish James must appoint an independent prosecutor to immediately investigate these claims and The Justice Department must accelerate its investigation of the nursing home deaths and coverup."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.