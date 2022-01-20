Hudson Valley Congressman Arrested During Voting Rights Protest In DC

A New York congressman was among more than two dozen people arrested during a voting rights protest at the US Capitol, authorities announced.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who represents the southern half of Westchester County and parts of the north Bronx, was arrested for demonstrating outside the Capitol after the group protesting was warned multiple time, police said.

The demonstration came hours after Democrats failed to change Senate rules regarding voting rights legislation in advance of the 2022 midterm elections.

In total, Bowman and 26 other people were arrested for crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, while one protester was charged with violating crowd control regulations. Bowman was the only member of the House who was taken into custody.

“Just before 12 p.m., demonstrators started blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the US Capitol,” police officials said. “We issued them three warnings. The demonstrators refused to move out of the driveway, so we are making arrests.

A spokesperson for Bowman confirmed that he was among the group arrested by Capitol Police.

“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the US Capitol Building and was arrested by the US Capitol Police," spokesperson Marcus Frias said in a statement. "We will provide more information and updates as we gather them.”

