Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 4-Month-Old Boy Found Dead At Rockland Home, Police Say
Politics

Hudson Valley Congressman Arrested During Voting Rights Protest In DC

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Congressman Jamaal Bowman Congressman Jamaal Bowman
Congressman Jamaal Bowman Photo Credit: Twitter/@JamaalBowmanNY
Jamaal Bowman on Twitter the evening before his arrest at the US Capitol. Jamaal Bowman on Twitter the evening before his arrest at the US Capitol.
Jamaal Bowman on Twitter the evening before his arrest at the US Capitol. Photo Credit: Twitter/@JamaalBowmanNY

A New York congressman was among more than two dozen people arrested during a voting rights protest at the US Capitol, authorities announced.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who represents the southern half of Westchester County and parts of the north Bronx, was arrested for demonstrating outside the Capitol after the group protesting was warned multiple time, police said.

The demonstration came hours after Democrats failed to change Senate rules regarding voting rights legislation in advance of the 2022 midterm elections.

In total, Bowman and 26 other people were arrested for crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, while one protester was charged with violating crowd control regulations. Bowman was the only member of the House who was taken into custody.

“Just before 12 p.m., demonstrators started blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the US Capitol,” police officials said. “We issued them three warnings. The demonstrators refused to move out of the driveway, so we are making arrests.

A spokesperson for Bowman confirmed that he was among the group arrested by Capitol Police.

 “Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the US Capitol Building and was arrested by the US Capitol Police," spokesperson Marcus Frias said in a statement. "We will provide more information and updates as we gather them.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.