Woman Who Works As NYPD Officer ID'd As Driver In Fatal Haverstraw Crash

Kathy Reakes
The vehicle involved in the crash.
The vehicle involved in the crash. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

An off-duty NYPD officer has been identified as the driver of a vehicle that crashed on the Palisades Parkway, killing a 36-year-old man.

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 3 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 on the Palisades Parkway in Haverstraw.

State Police have identified the driver of a  2021 Hyundai on the Palisades Parkway on Sunday, February 26, as Orange County resident Bernadine Ramtahal-Thomas, age 34, of Maybrook, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Ramtahal-Thomas is an officer with the New York City Police Department, Nevel said.

She is still listed in critical condition as of Monday, Feb. 27 afternoon, he added.

The passenger, Chevy Thomas, age 36, also of Maybrook, was killed in the crash state police said. 

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

