Haverstraw Man Admits Sexually Abusing 2 Children, DA Says

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced Thursday, April 25, that Alejandro Perez, 34, of Haverstraw, pleaded guilty to course of sexual conduct against a child and sexual abuse.

Starting in the summer of 2021 and throughout the next two years, Perez subjected two children to sexual abuse on multiple occasions, said Scott Waters of the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

Waters said the sexual abuse consisted of oral sexual conduct as well as sexual contact under their clothing. The youngest victim was 11 years old, and the eldest victim was 14 years old when the sexual abuse began.

"Both victims "were brave enough to speak out to other family members who lived out of state and were able to notify law enforcement in Atlanta, Georgia," Waters said."

The Haverstraw Police Department initiated the investigation with the assistance of the City of Atlanta Police Department and the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit.

"This case sends a clear message that if you commit heinous crimes against children, you will be held fully accountable for your actions," Walsh said. "Children are "our most precious resource, and we must do everything we can to protect them."

Perez is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday, July 30. He will be sentenced to 11 years in state prison along with 10 years post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender, Waters said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.