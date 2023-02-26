Fatal Crash ID: Police Release New Details After SUV Crashes Into Tree On PIP In Haverstraw

Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

The crash occurred in Rockland County around 3 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 on the Palisades Parkway in Haverstraw.

According to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Hyundai was traveling northbound near Exit 13, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

The SUV split in half after hitting the tree.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, Nevel said.

The passenger, Orange County resident, Chevy Thomas, age 36, of Maybrook, was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said.

State Police were assisted by:

Thiells Fire Department

Stony Point Fire Department

Haverstraw Ambulance

Hatzoloh EMS.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

