Westchester Man Killed In Rollover Crash On Palisades Parkway In Stony Point

The area of the fatal crash on the PIP.
The area of the fatal crash on the PIP. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/NYSP

A Westchester County resident was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.

The crash took place in Rockland County around 6:50 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 on the parkway near Exit 16 southbound in Stony Point.

New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Acura MDX driven by Michael Paradis, age 56, of Pelham, was traveling south at a high rate of speed when the vehicle exited the roadway on the west shoulder, struck a tree and rolled over. 

Paradis was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle. 

The investigation is ongoing.

The crash took place a day before another fatal crash on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County in Haverstraw that killed a 36-year-old Orange County man. Click here to read the entire story on that crash. 

