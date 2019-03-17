Contact Us
Police & Fire

Three Face Drug Possession Charges After Palisades Parkway Stop

Valerie Musson
Kayli Beierle, 20, of New Foundland, Pennsylvania Photo Credit: New York State Police
Alexis Cantirino, 19, of Greentown, Pennsylvania Photo Credit: New York State Police
Anthony Echevarria, 22, of New York Photo Credit: New York State Police

Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop near the Palisades Parkway led to the discovery of drugs, police say.

New York State Police in Haverstraw conducted a traffic stop on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orangeburg on Thursday, March 14.

Further investigation led to the discovery of crack cocaine, Xanax, Ketamine and marijuana in the vehicle, police said.

Kayli Beierle, 20, of New Foundland, Pennsylvania; Alexis Cantirino, 19, of Greentown, Pennsylvania; and Anthony Echevarria, 22, of New York, were arrested and charged with:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Felony
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Felony
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation

Echevarria also allegedly provided police with a false name at the time of his arrest in an attempt to conceal an active NYS Parole warrant. As a result, he faces additional charges of:

  • Obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor
  • Second-degree forgery, a Felony
  • False personation, a misdemeanor

The three suspects were arraigned in the Town of Orangetown Court and remanded to Rockland County Jail.

