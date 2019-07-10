Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Route 32 Closure Scheduled

Zak Failla
Route 32 in the Hudson Valley.
Route 32 in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A stretch of Route 32 will be closed for several hours in both directions in the area to allow highway crews to continue work in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that southbound and northbound lanes on Route 32 will be closed from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, between James Street and West Bridge Street in the Village of Saugerties in Ulster County.

During the highway work, motorists have been instructed to follow the posted detour and should expect delays in the area.

The NYSDOT notes that “motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.  In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

