Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Quick-Thinking Rockland CVS Store Clerk Saves Woman From $3K Scam

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A quick-thinking CVS employee saved an elderly woman from being the victim of a scam.
A quick-thinking CVS employee saved an elderly woman from being the victim of a scam. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

A quick-thinking CVS store clerk saved an elderly woman from being ripped off for more than $3,000 after realizing she was probably being scammed.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, when the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the New City CVS about a possible scam, said Clarkstown Police Det. Peter Walker.

According to Walker, the clerk working at the cash register was approached by an elderly female who wanted to purchase over $3,000 worth of gift cards, he said.

The 49-year old female employee remembered that a Clarkstown Community Policing Officer had just briefed her and fellow employees about ongoing scams that target elderly people to purchase large dollar amounts of gift cards to pay off scammers, he said.

"The sharp thinking employee immediately contacted the Clarkstown Police to respond," Walker said.

The 72-year-old female victim from Pomona said she got a phone call at approximately 12:30 p.m. from a man named Johnson claiming to be an agent with the Social Security Administration, Walker said.

The man told the woman she was a victim of a money laundering scam and that she needed to purchase gift cards because her Visa card was going to be canceled.

He instructed her to go immediately and buy the gift cards. The suspect was calling the victim while she was at the store. As soon as our officer got on the phone the suspect hung up, Walker said.

"Thankfully the system worked in this case but this issue requires continuing awareness, Walker said. "On behalf of the entire Clarkstown Police Department, we thank the employees of CVS for their outstanding efforts."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.