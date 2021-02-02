Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police Search For Two Men Who Burglarized Three Area Restaurants

Kathy Reakes
Know them? Police are asking for help identifying two men who allegedly burglarized three restaurants.
Know them? Police are asking for help identifying two men who allegedly burglarized three restaurants. Photo Credit: Ellensville Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly burglarized three local restaurants.

The incidents were discovered around 3:40 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, in Ulster County when the Ellenville Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress at the China One Restaurant on Center Sreet in the Village of Ellenville, said Chief Phillip Mattracion.

An investigation revealed an older model white van pulled into the alley, way behind the building and two men got out of the vehicle. 

One of the men hooked up a machine to the waste cooking oil drum, while the other stayed at the back of the van to start it, the chief said.

At that point, the two men were confronted by the owner of the business who began to yell at them and told them she was going to call the police.

The men got back into their van and fled onto Route 52 west, heading towards Fallsburg, the chief said.

The van used in the escape.

Ellensville Police Department

A canvass of other area businesses led to the discovery of two other restaurants that had been hit as well, Mattracion said.

Police are asking anyone that may know the suspects or that has information to please contact 845-647-4422.

