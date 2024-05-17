The incident happened around 1 p.m. Friday, May 17.

The body of the victim was recovered from the Hudson River near Stony Point, according to Trooper A.J. Hicks of the New York State Police.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The bridge carries Route 6/202 over the river between Orange County and Northern Westchester.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.